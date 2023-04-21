Apple Inc. (AAPL) Stock: Navigating a Year of Stock Volatility

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Apple Inc.’s current trading price is -6.28% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 32.95%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $124.17 and $176.15. The company, active in the Technology sector, saw a trading volume of around 29.8 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 63.73 million observed over the last three months.

Currently, the stock price of Apple Inc. (AAPL) is $165.08. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $167.87 after opening at $166.09. The stock touched a low of $165.56 before closing at $166.65.

Apple Inc.’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $176.15 on 08/17/22, and the lowest price during that time was $124.17, recorded on 01/03/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Apple Inc. (AAPL) has experienced a quarterly rise of 19.74% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2642.31B and boasts a workforce of 164000 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Apple Inc.

As of right now, 24 analysts are rating Apple Inc. as a BUY, 6 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 147.82, with a change in price of +17.11. Similarly, Apple Inc. recorded 68,946,727 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +11.55%.

How AAPL’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AAPL stands at 1.96. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.76.

AAPL Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Apple Inc. over the past 50 days is 87.88%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 75.86%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 86.37% and 89.88%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

AAPL Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 27.05%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 14.75%. The price of AAPL fallen by 4.59% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.08%.