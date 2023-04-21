ALC’s 52-Week Rollercoaster: From $55.21 to $81.60 – What’s Next for Investors?

Alcon Inc. (ALC) current stock price is $73.04. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $71.52 after opening at $71.34. The stock’s lowest point was $70.875 before it closed at $71.19.

Alcon Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $81.60 on 04/22/22, while the lowest price during the same period was $55.21 on 10/13/22.

52-week price history of ALC Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Alcon Inc.’s current trading price is -10.49% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 32.29%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $55.21 and $81.60. Shares of the company, which operates in the Healthcare sector, recorded a trading volume of around 0.71 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 1.17 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Alcon Inc. (ALC) has experienced a quarterly decline of -2.99% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 35.01B and boasts a workforce of 25178 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Alcon Inc.

As of right now, 16 analysts are rating Alcon Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 70.47, with a change in price of +4.59. Similarly, Alcon Inc. recorded 1,034,544 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +6.72%.

ALC Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Alcon Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 71.22%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 98.67%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 80.07% and 74.17%, respectively.

ALC Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 6.55%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 25.43%. The price of ALC increased 9.55% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.66%.