Akanda Corp. (AKAN) Stock: From Low to High in 52 Weeks

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Akanda Corp.’s current trading price is -99.08% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 39.51%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $0.81 and $123.00. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Healthcare reached around 41639.0 for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 0.75 million over the last three months.

Akanda Corp. (AKAN) has a current stock price of $1.13. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $1.22 after opening at $1.17. The stock’s low for the day was $1.11, and it eventually closed at $1.13.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

In terms of market performance, Akanda Corp. had a somewhat inconsistent run in. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $123.00 on 04/22/22, while the lowest value was $0.81 on 04/05/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Akanda Corp. (AKAN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -47.15% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.85M.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.7529, with a change in price of -1.17. Similarly, Akanda Corp. recorded 503,385 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -50.89%.

AKAN Stock Stochastic Average

Akanda Corp.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 14.88%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 46.38%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 46.86% and 49.44%, respectively.

AKAN Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price loss of -24.16% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -53.69%. The price of AKAN fallen by 1.80% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 3.67%.