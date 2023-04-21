ADMA Biologics Inc.: Rising -9.59% from 52-Week Low, Can the Stock Stay Afloat?

ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) has a current stock price of $3.60. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $3.47 after opening at $3.43. The stock’s low for the day was $3.38, and it eventually closed at $3.44.

In terms of market performance, ADMA Biologics Inc. had a somewhat regular. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $3.98 on 01/03/23, while the lowest value was $1.43 on 05/12/22.

52-week price history of ADMA Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. ADMA Biologics Inc.’s current trading price is -9.59% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 151.64%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $1.43 and $3.98. The Healthcare sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 0.9 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 2.36 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) has experienced a quarterly rise of 2.81% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 773.79M and boasts a workforce of 617 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.46, with a change in price of +0.34. Similarly, ADMA Biologics Inc. recorded 2,774,319 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +10.44%.

ADMA Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ADMA stands at 0.94. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.94.

ADMA Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of ADMA Biologics Inc. over the past 50 days is 70.81%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 99.88%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 95.64% and 87.88%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

ADMA Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The index has shown a price loss of -7.26% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 38.94%. The price of ADMA fallen by 19.55% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 13.16%.