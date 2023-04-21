ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) Stock: Uncovering 52-Week Market Trends

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. ACM Research Inc.’s current trading price is -46.20% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 99.45%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $5.46 and $20.24. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Technology reached around 0.61 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 0.73 million over the last three months.

The current stock price for ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) is $10.89. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $11.28 after opening at $10.33. It dipped to a low of $10.26 before ultimately closing at $10.49.

ACM Research Inc.’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $20.24 on 08/05/22, and the lowest price during that time was $5.46, recorded on 10/24/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) has experienced a quarterly rise of 4.61% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 632.93M and boasts a workforce of 1209 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for ACM Research Inc.

As of right now, 6 analysts are rating ACM Research Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 10.71, with a change in price of +2.22. Similarly, ACM Research Inc. recorded 764,433 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +25.61%.

How ACMR’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ACMR stands at 0.11. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.03.

ACMR Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for ACM Research Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 20.59%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 34.42%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 19.17% and 15.63%, respectively.

ACMR Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The metric has seen a significant gain of 41.25% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 47.36%. Over the past 30 days, the price of ACMR has leaped by -8.33%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 6.04%.