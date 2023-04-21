A Deep Dive into Burford Capital Limited (BUR) Stock Performance

The stock of Burford Capital Limited (BUR) is currently priced at $12.86. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $13.25 after opening at $12.64. The day’s lowest price was $12.64 before the stock closed at $12.66.

In terms of market performance, Burford Capital Limited had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $12.87 on 04/20/23, and the lowest value was recorded at $6.09 on 03/16/23.

52-week price history of BUR Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Burford Capital Limited’s current trading price is -0.08% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 111.17%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $6.09 and $12.87. In the Financial sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 0.94 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.91 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Burford Capital Limited (BUR) has experienced a quarterly rise of 47.31% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.82B and boasts a workforce of 140 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 8.87, with a change in price of +3.82. Similarly, Burford Capital Limited recorded 638,628 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +42.26%.

BUR Stock Stochastic Average

Burford Capital Limited’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 94.55%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 93.92%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 94.82% and 95.34%, respectively.

BUR Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The metric has seen a significant gain of 57.79% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 65.30%. Over the past 30 days, the price of BUR has fallen by 84.77%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.58%.