A Closer Look at Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) Stock Gains

The present stock price for Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) is $77.59. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $81.26 after an opening price of $80.63. The stock briefly fell to $80.22 before ending the session at $80.71.

Southern Copper Corporation experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $82.05 on 04/19/23 and the lowest value was $42.42 on 09/26/22.

52-week price history of SCCO Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Southern Copper Corporation’s current trading price is -5.44% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 82.91%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $42.42 and $82.05. In the Basic Materials sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 0.63 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 1.23 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) has experienced a quarterly rise of 3.38% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 62.36B and boasts a workforce of 15018 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Southern Copper Corporation

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating Southern Copper Corporation as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 2 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 7 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 70.96, with a change in price of +18.83. Similarly, Southern Copper Corporation recorded 1,268,391 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +32.03%.

Examining SCCO’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SCCO stands at 0.77. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.77.

SCCO Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Southern Copper Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 71.57%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 63.60%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 83.18% and 90.82%, respectively.

SCCO Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price gain of 28.48% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 67.18%. The price of SCCO fallen by 9.34% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -3.66%.