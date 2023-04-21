The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. 8×8 Inc.’s current trading price is -70.23% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 16.38%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $2.87 and $11.22 The company’s shares, which are part of the Technology sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.57 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 1.69 million over the last three months.

The stock of 8×8 Inc. (EGHT) is currently priced at $3.34. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $3.4787 after opening at $3.44. The day’s lowest price was $3.32 before the stock closed at $3.50.

8×8 Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $11.22 on 04/21/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $2.87 on 10/11/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

8×8 Inc. (EGHT) has experienced a quarterly decline of -24.94% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 388.44M and boasts a workforce of 2216 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 4.70, with a change in price of -0.92. Similarly, 8×8 Inc. recorded 1,658,955 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -21.60%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for EGHT stands at 5.51. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 5.51.

EGHT Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, 8×8 Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 0.63%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 2.09%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 5.49% and 7.40%, respectively.

EGHT Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The metric has seen a significant loss of -22.69% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -3.75%. Over the past 30 days, the price of EGHT has leaped by -20.29%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -14.80%.