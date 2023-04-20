Zscaler Inc. (ZS) Stock: Navigating a Year of Stock Volatility

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Zscaler Inc.’s current trading price is -56.48% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 1.79%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $98.71 and $230.90. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.91 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 2.61 million over the last 3 months.

The stock of Zscaler Inc. (ZS) is currently priced at $100.48. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $103.83 after opening at $102.00. The day’s lowest price was $101.56 before the stock closed at $102.96.

Zscaler Inc. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $230.90 on 04/21/22 and the lowest value was $98.71 on 04/06/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Zscaler Inc. (ZS) has experienced a quarterly decline of -8.96% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 15.22B and boasts a workforce of 4975 employees.

Zscaler Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 23 analysts are rating Zscaler Inc. as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 13 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 118.09, with a change in price of -39.40. Similarly, Zscaler Inc. recorded 2,689,735 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -28.13%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ZS stands at 2.16. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.16.

ZS Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Zscaler Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 4.37%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 10.30%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 19.34% and 26.52% respectively.

ZS Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The metric has seen a significant loss of -10.21% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -32.87%. Over the past 30 days, the price of ZS has leaped by -11.10%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -6.43%.