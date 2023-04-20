Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. Inc. (ZBH) Price Performance: A Guide to Financial Ratios

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 8.33%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 24.98%. The price of ZBH increased 9.33% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 4.96%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) stock is currently valued at $138.12. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $138.74 after opening at $134.56. The stock briefly dropped to $134.40 before ultimately closing at $134.32.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $135.05 on 04/19/23, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $100.39 on 07/14/22.

52-week price history of ZBH Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is 2.27% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 37.58%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$100.39 and $135.05. The Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Healthcare, saw a trading volume of around 2.19 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 1.29 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) has experienced a quarterly rise of 13.14% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 29.01B and boasts a workforce of 18000 employees.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 17 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 2 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 125.93, with a change in price of +22.79. Similarly, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. recorded 1,346,737 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +19.76%.

ZBH’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ZBH stands at 0.47. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.43.

ZBH Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 96.51%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 95.86%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 97.03% and 93.65%, respectively.