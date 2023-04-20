Yatsen Holding Limited Inc. (YSG) Price Performance Over the Years: A Comparative Study

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The index has shown a price loss of -23.29% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -2.61%. The price of YSG leaped by -20.57% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -12.50%.

The present stock price for Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) is $1.12. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $1.22 after an opening price of $1.19. The stock briefly fell to $1.105 before ending the session at $1.22.

Yatsen Holding Limited experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $2.20 on 07/06/22 and the lowest value was $0.39 on 05/24/22.

52-week price history of YSG Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Yatsen Holding Limited’s current trading price is -49.09% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 188.73%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$0.39 and $2.20. The Yatsen Holding Limited’s shares, which operate in the Consumer Defensive, saw a trading volume of around 2.64 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 1.71 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) has experienced a quarterly decline of -27.74% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 626.14M and boasts a workforce of 3497 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.4335, with a change in price of +0.04. Similarly, Yatsen Holding Limited recorded 1,914,398 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +3.70%.

YSG’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for YSG stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

YSG Stock Stochastic Average

Yatsen Holding Limited’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 2.97%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 3.45%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 10.94% and 12.53%, respectively.