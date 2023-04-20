Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) Stock: A Year of Decreases and Increases

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Wynn Resorts Limited’s current trading price is -4.31% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 123.35%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $50.20 and $117.17. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Consumer Cyclical reached around 2.09 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 2.41 million over the last three months.

Currently, the stock price of Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) is $112.12. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $113.93 after opening at $111.22. The stock touched a low of $110.95 before closing at $112.15.

In terms of market performance, Wynn Resorts Limited had a somewhat regular. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $117.17 on 04/03/23, while the lowest value was $50.20 on 06/23/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 14.00% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 12.66B and boasts a workforce of 27000 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Wynn Resorts Limited

As of right now, 8 analysts are rating Wynn Resorts Limited as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 99.65, with a change in price of +36.55. Similarly, Wynn Resorts Limited recorded 2,518,271 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +48.37%.

WYNN Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Wynn Resorts Limited over the last 50 days is presently at 68.75%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 64.31%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 62.54% and 59.29%, respectively.

WYNN Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 35.95%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 95.67%. The price of WYNN fallen by 4.16% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 5.71%.