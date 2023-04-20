VXRT’s Stock Market Expedition: Traversing Gains and Losses in 2023

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The index has shown a price loss of -25.17% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -59.83%. The price of VXRT fallen by 1.34% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 20.82%.

The present stock price for Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) is $0.72. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $0.72 after an opening price of $0.679. The stock briefly fell to $0.6721 before ending the session at $0.69.

Vaxart Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $4.61 on 08/11/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $0.56 on 04/12/23.

52-week price history of VXRT Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Vaxart Inc.’s current trading price is -84.42% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 28.39%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$0.56 and $4.61. The Vaxart Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Healthcare, saw a trading volume of around 0.91 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 1.4 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) has experienced a quarterly decline of -32.80% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 101.34M and boasts a workforce of 164 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.9352, with a change in price of -0.64. Similarly, Vaxart Inc. recorded 2,261,854 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -47.13%.

VXRT’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for VXRT stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

VXRT Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Vaxart Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 30.58%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 58.93%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 52.32% and 46.86%, respectively.