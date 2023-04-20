Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Upstart Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -83.85% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 26.98%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $12.01 and $94.43. The company, active in the Financial sector, saw a trading volume of around 0.64 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 6.32 million observed over the last three months.

Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) currently has a stock price of $15.25. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $15.93 after opening at $15.40. The lowest recorded price for the day was $15.31 before it closed at $15.77.

Upstart Holdings Inc.’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $94.43 on 05/04/22, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $12.01 on 12/28/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) has experienced a quarterly decline of -2.06% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.33B and boasts a workforce of 1875 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Upstart Holdings Inc.

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating Upstart Holdings Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 3 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 7 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 16.55, with a change in price of -2.91. Similarly, Upstart Holdings Inc. recorded 5,516,408 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -15.92%.

How UPST’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for UPST stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.47.

UPST Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Upstart Holdings Inc. over the past 50 days is 28.65%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 47.58%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 51.59% and 51.25%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

UPST Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 15.36%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -38.76%. Over the last 30 days, the price of UPST has fallen by 0.26%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -3.30%.