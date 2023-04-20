Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) Stock: A Year of Market Movement, Down and Up

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Union Pacific Corporation’s current trading price is -19.37% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 9.97%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $183.69 and $250.52 The company’s shares, which are part of the Industrials sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.62 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 3.7 million over the last three months.

The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) is currently priced at $202.00. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $202.21 after opening at $198.09. The day’s lowest price was $198.09 before the stock closed at $199.47.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Union Pacific Corporation ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $250.52 on 04/21/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $183.69 on 03/23/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) has experienced a quarterly decline of -3.57% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 122.89B and boasts a workforce of 33179 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 204.48, with a change in price of -11.20. Similarly, Union Pacific Corporation recorded 3,227,586 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -5.25%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for UNP stands at 2.74. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.60.

UNP Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Union Pacific Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 58.86%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 96.42%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 88.54% and 84.63%, respectively.

UNP Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The metric has seen a significant loss of -2.45% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 1.71%. Over the past 30 days, the price of UNP has fallen by 6.49%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.65%.