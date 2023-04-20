Understanding Urban Edge Properties Inc. (UE) Price Performance Through Chart Patterns

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 4.76%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 8.21%. The price of UE increased 6.19% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.43%.

Urban Edge Properties (UE) current stock price is $14.76. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $14.80 after opening at $14.33. The stock’s lowest point was $14.26 before it closed at $14.46.

Urban Edge Properties’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $19.85 on 04/20/22, and the lowest price during that time was $12.91, recorded on 10/13/22.

52-week price history of UE Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Urban Edge Properties’s current trading price is -25.64% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 14.33%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $12.91 and $19.85. The Real Estate sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 2.39 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 1.03 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Urban Edge Properties (UE) has experienced a quarterly decline of -2.89% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.76B and boasts a workforce of 115 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Urban Edge Properties

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating Urban Edge Properties as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 14.92, with a change in price of -0.61. Similarly, Urban Edge Properties recorded 976,719 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -3.97%.

UE’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for UE stands at 1.73. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.73.

UE Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Urban Edge Properties over the past 50 days is 47.73%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 70.76%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 58.48% and 52.48%, respectively, over the past 20 days.