Understanding MoneyGram International Inc. Inc. (MGI) Price Performance Through Chart Patterns

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The index has shown a price loss of -5.05% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -1.43%. The price of MGI leaped by -3.00% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -1.71%.

MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI) has a current stock price of $10.34. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $10.44 after opening at $10.42. The stock’s low for the day was $10.32, and it eventually closed at $10.38.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock market performance of MoneyGram International Inc. has been fairly unsteady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $10.96 on 12/06/22, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $9.18, recorded on 05/16/22.

52-week price history of MGI Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. MoneyGram International Inc.’s current trading price is -5.66% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 12.64%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $9.18 and $10.96. The shares of the Financial sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 2.68 million for the day, which was comparatively higher than the average daily volume of 1.96 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI) has experienced a quarterly decline of -5.22% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.00B and boasts a workforce of 3186 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 10.78, with a change in price of -0.43. Similarly, MoneyGram International Inc. recorded 1,797,885 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -3.99%.

MGI Stock Stochastic Average

MoneyGram International Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 16.67%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 10.53%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 26.68% and 42.09%, respectively.