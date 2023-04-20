Understanding First Foundation Inc. Inc. (FFWM) Price Performance Through Chart Patterns

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -50.45%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -62.35%. The price of FFWM leaped by -2.20% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 7.74%.

The stock price for First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) currently stands at $7.10. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $7.17 after starting at $6.49. The stock’s lowest price was $6.49 before closing at $6.59.

In terms of market performance, First Foundation Inc. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $24.57 on 04/26/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $6.10 on 04/17/23.

52-week price history of FFWM Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. First Foundation Inc.’s current trading price is -71.10% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 16.39%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$6.10 and $24.57. The First Foundation Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Financial, saw a trading volume of around 1.02 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 0.92 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) has experienced a quarterly decline of -52.98% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 411.30M and boasts a workforce of 713 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 12.76, with a change in price of -6.70. Similarly, First Foundation Inc. recorded 727,305 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -48.55%.

FFWM’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for FFWM stands at 0.50. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.50.

FFWM Stock Stochastic Average

First Foundation Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 9.82%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 50.25%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 35.74% and 23.60%, respectively.