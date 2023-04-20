Twilio Inc. (TWLO) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Twilio Inc.’s current trading price is -59.69% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 43.80%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $41.00 and $146.26 The company’s shares, which are part of the Communication Services sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.65 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 4.51 million over the last three months.

The present stock price for Twilio Inc. (TWLO) is $58.96. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $59.60 after an opening price of $59.02. The stock briefly fell to $58.61 before ending the session at $60.13.

Twilio Inc. saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $146.26 on 04/20/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $41.00 on 11/04/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) has experienced a quarterly rise of 9.98% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 11.08B and boasts a workforce of 8156 employees.

Twilio Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 19 analysts are rating Twilio Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 15 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 57.75, with a change in price of +12.87. Similarly, Twilio Inc. recorded 4,113,165 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +27.92%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TWLO stands at 0.10. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.10.

TWLO Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Twilio Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 4.95%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 12.13%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 21.27% and 22.57%, respectively.

TWLO Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The index has shown a price gain of 20.42% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -13.79%. The price of TWLO leaped by -5.78% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 1.43%.