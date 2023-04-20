The Allstate Corporation (ALL) Stock: 52-Week Performance Insights and Trading Volume

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. The Allstate Corporation’s current trading price is -17.69% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 15.21%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $103.20 and $144.46 The company’s shares, which are part of the Financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.34 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 1.96 million over the last three months.

The stock of The Allstate Corporation (ALL) is currently priced at $118.90. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $116.8127 after opening at $114.78. The day’s lowest price was $113.76 before the stock closed at $116.51.

In terms of market performance, The Allstate Corporation had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $144.46 on 04/21/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $103.20 on 03/24/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

The Allstate Corporation (ALL) has experienced a quarterly decline of -4.61% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 31.20B and boasts a workforce of 54000 employees.

The Allstate Corporation: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 12 analysts are rating The Allstate Corporation as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 126.47, with a change in price of -15.28. Similarly, The Allstate Corporation recorded 1,799,320 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -11.37%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ALL stands at 0.51. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.51.

ALL Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, The Allstate Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 44.30%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 82.23%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 82.44% and 78.53%, respectively.

ALL Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. The metric has seen a significant loss of -12.32% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -13.45%. Over the past 30 days, the price of ALL has fallen by 5.65%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 4.20%.