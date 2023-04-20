Home  »  Stock   »  Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. Inc. (TARS) Price Perf...

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. Inc. (TARS) Price Performance and Its Relation to the Tech Industry

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -5.53%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -20.54%. Over the last 30 days, the price of TARS has fallen by 6.13%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 15.42%.

At present, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TARS) has a stock price of $13.85. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $14.10 after an opening price of $13.20. The day’s lowest price was $13.13, and it closed at $13.22.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $19.66 on 08/12/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $10.80 on 05/09/22.

52-week price history of TARS Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current trading price is -29.55% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 28.24%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$10.80 and $19.66. The Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Healthcare, saw a trading volume of around 0.73 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 90050.0 over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TARS) has experienced a quarterly decline of -4.75% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 401.23M and boasts a workforce of 87 employees.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 6 analysts are rating Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 14.61, with a change in price of -3.16. Similarly, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. recorded 102,898 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -18.58%.

TARS’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TARS stands at 0.10. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.10.

TARS Stock Stochastic Average

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 53.62%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 90.97%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 85.18% and 57.21%, respectively.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

On Key

Related Posts

Facebook Twitter Google-plus Pinterest

About Company

Investchronicle.com is an Economic news website, which offers broad information about the Stock markets and Equities. The major emphasis of this platform is to present, the most practical recommendation for public and private capital sharing, both in the form of updates and detailed analysis.

Quick Links

Categories

Copyright 2023 © All rights Reserved.