Sysco Corporation (SYY) Stock: 52-Week Performance Insights and Trading Volume

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Sysco Corporation’s current trading price is -18.32% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 5.88%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $70.61 and $91.53 The company’s shares, which are part of the Consumer Defensive sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.2 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 2.41 million over the last three months.

The stock of Sysco Corporation (SYY) is currently priced at $74.76. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $75.18 after opening at $74.99. The day’s lowest price was $74.63 before the stock closed at $74.77.

In terms of market performance, Sysco Corporation had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $91.53 on 04/21/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $70.61 on 09/30/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Sysco Corporation (SYY) has experienced a quarterly decline of -3.29% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 38.56B and boasts a workforce of 71000 employees.

Sysco Corporation: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 8 analysts are rating Sysco Corporation as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 77.95, with a change in price of -11.45. Similarly, Sysco Corporation recorded 2,284,708 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -13.28%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SYY stands at 7.69. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 7.20.

SYY Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Sysco Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 39.18%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 30.96%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 33.82% and 31.13%, respectively.

SYY Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. The metric has seen a significant loss of -2.21% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -1.08%. Over the past 30 days, the price of SYY has fallen by 0.90%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.09%.