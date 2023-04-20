STX’s Stochastic Averages Dip: Analyzing Seagate Technology Holdings plc’s Stock Performance

The current stock price for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) is $62.86. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $63.24 after opening at $63.055. It dipped to a low of $61.73 before ultimately closing at $64.27.

The market performance of Seagate Technology Holdings plc has been somewhat unstable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $88.25 on 05/27/22, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $47.47, recorded on 11/03/22.

52-week price history of STX Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Seagate Technology Holdings plc’s current trading price is -28.77% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 32.42%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $47.47 and $88.25. Shares of the company, which operates in the Technology sector, recorded a trading volume of around 2.93 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 2.49 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 7.07% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 13.26B and boasts a workforce of 40000 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Seagate Technology Holdings plc

As of right now, 10 analysts are rating Seagate Technology Holdings plc as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 13 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 60.98, with a change in price of +8.75. Similarly, Seagate Technology Holdings plc recorded 2,436,645 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +16.17%.

STX Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Seagate Technology Holdings plc over the last 50 days is presently at 28.75%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 42.59%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 53.40% and 57.74%, respectively.

STX Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The metric has seen a significant gain of 19.48% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 18.47%. Over the past 30 days, the price of STX has fallen by 1.29%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -5.30%.