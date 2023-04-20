Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) Stock: A 52-Week Tale of Drops and Gains

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation’s current trading price is -44.20% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 45.81%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $16.83 and $43.98. The company, active in the Consumer Cyclical sector, saw a trading volume of around 2.53 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 1.49 million observed over the last three months.

The current stock price for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) is $24.54. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $25.30 after opening at $25.20. It dipped to a low of $24.31 before ultimately closing at $25.55.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation’s stock market performance has been somewhat irregular. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $43.98 on 04/21/22, with the lowest value being $16.83 on 10/03/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) has experienced a quarterly decline of -3.58% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.07B and boasts a workforce of 1450 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 25.49, with a change in price of +2.54. Similarly, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation recorded 1,624,135 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +11.55%.

SIX Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation over the past 50 days is 15.51%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 32.20%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 47.44% and 58.38%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

SIX Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The metric has seen a significant gain of 5.55% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 22.70%. Over the past 30 days, the price of SIX has leaped by -1.33%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -4.88%.