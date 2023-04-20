SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT) Stock: A Year of Market Fluctuations

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. SelectQuote Inc.’s current trading price is -35.06% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 313.73%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.51 and $3.25 The company’s shares, which are part of the Financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.64 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 2.76 million over the last three months.

SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT) stock is currently valued at $2.11. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $2.11 after opening at $1.96. The stock briefly dropped to $1.93 before ultimately closing at $2.00.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

SelectQuote Inc.’s market performance has been stable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $3.25 on 05/16/22 and a low of $0.51 for the same time frame on 10/24/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT) has experienced a quarterly rise of 195.52% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 368.55M and boasts a workforce of 1857 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.40, with a change in price of +1.45. Similarly, SelectQuote Inc. recorded 2,028,779 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +220.62%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SLQT stands at 1.81. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.76.

SLQT Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, SelectQuote Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 56.32%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 72.36%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 62.74% and 55.57%, respectively.

SLQT Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 214.03%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 265.05%. The price of SLQT increased 33.54% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 15.30%.