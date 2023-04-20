Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Stock: A Year of Declines and Increases

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Royal Bank of Canada’s current trading price is -11.19% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 19.65%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $83.63 and $112.67 The company’s shares, which are part of the Financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 4.25 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.83 million over the last three months.

The stock price for Royal Bank of Canada (RY) currently stands at $100.06. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $100.31 after starting at $99.98. The stock’s lowest price was $99.69 before closing at $100.12.

Royal Bank of Canada’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $112.67 on 04/21/22 and a low of $83.63 for the same time frame on 10/13/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Royal Bank of Canada (RY) has experienced a quarterly rise of 0.19% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 137.26B and boasts a workforce of 92662 employees.

Royal Bank of Canada: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating Royal Bank of Canada as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 98.29, with a change in price of -0.62. Similarly, Royal Bank of Canada recorded 913,791 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -0.61%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for RY stands at 3.36. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.11.

RY Stock Stochastic Average

Royal Bank of Canada’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 67.59%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 96.97%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 96.48% and 95.80%, respectively.

RY Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 6.42%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 10.76%. The price of RY fallen by 5.69% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.02%.