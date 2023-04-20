Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK) Stock: 52-Week Performance Insights and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Republic First Bancorp Inc.’s current trading price is -74.23% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 15.18%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $1.12 and $5.01. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.86 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 0.71 million over the last 3 months.

At present, Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK) has a stock price of $1.29. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $1.30 after an opening price of $1.25. The day’s lowest price was $1.21, and it closed at $1.24.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

In terms of market performance, Republic First Bancorp Inc. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $5.01 on 04/20/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $1.12 on 03/24/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK) has experienced a quarterly decline of -43.91% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 86.39M and boasts a workforce of 525 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.9928, with a change in price of -1.47. Similarly, Republic First Bancorp Inc. recorded 559,679 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -53.26%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for FRBK stands at 0.06. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.06.

FRBK Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Republic First Bancorp Inc. over the last 50 days is 15.32%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 28.81%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 24.86% and 22.98%, respectively.

FRBK Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -40.00%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -56.57%. Over the last 30 days, the price of FRBK has fallen by 2.79%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.20%.