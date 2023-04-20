PAGP’s Stock Woes: Up 13.93% in 6 Months, Up 13.93% in Just 5 Days

Home  »  Stock   »  PAGP’s Stock Woes: Up 13.93% in 6 Months, Up...

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 9.81%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 13.93%. The price of PAGP increased 11.33% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.22%.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) stock is currently valued at $13.66. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $13.665 after opening at $13.58. The stock briefly dropped to $13.51 before ultimately closing at $13.65.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $14.17 on 03/03/23, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $9.39 on 07/06/22.

52-week price history of PAGP Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Plains GP Holdings L.P.’s current trading price is -3.60% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 45.55%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$9.39 and $14.17. The Plains GP Holdings L.P.’s shares, which operate in the Energy, saw a trading volume of around 3.28 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 2.84 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) has experienced a quarterly rise of 5.81% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.65B and boasts a workforce of 4100 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 13.01, with a change in price of +0.60. Similarly, Plains GP Holdings L.P. recorded 2,711,776 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +4.59%.

PAGP’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PAGP stands at 5.54. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 4.78.

PAGP Stock Stochastic Average

Plains GP Holdings L.P.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 78.57%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 88.45%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 87.80% and 88.06%, respectively.

