Navigating INDP Stock: Indaptus Therapeutics Inc. Journey

The present stock price for Indaptus Therapeutics Inc. (INDP) is $3.04. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $3.05 after an opening price of $2.30. The stock briefly fell to $2.16 before ending the session at $2.47.

Indaptus Therapeutics Inc. experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $3.48 on 04/20/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $1.25 on 12/28/22.

52-week price history of INDP Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Indaptus Therapeutics Inc.’s current trading price is -12.64% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 143.20%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $1.25 and $3.48. In the Healthcare sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 0.99 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 8060.000000000001 over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Indaptus Therapeutics Inc. (INDP) has experienced a quarterly rise of 88.82% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 23.86M and boasts a workforce of 6 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.73, with a change in price of +1.22. Similarly, Indaptus Therapeutics Inc. recorded 28,767 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +67.03%.

Examining INDP’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for INDP stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

INDP Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Indaptus Therapeutics Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 99.35%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 99.32%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 91.94% and 89.86%, respectively.

INDP Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The index has shown a price gain of 109.66% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 60.84%. The price of INDP fallen by 80.95% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 67.96%.