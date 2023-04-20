Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) Stock: Navigating a Year of Stock Volatility

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Natura &Co Holding S.A.’s current trading price is -63.38% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 13.30%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $3.61 and $11.17. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.17 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 1.08 million over the last 3 months.

The stock of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) is currently priced at $4.09. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $4.23 after opening at $4.21. The day’s lowest price was $4.055 before the stock closed at $4.34.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $11.17 on 04/20/22 and the lowest value was $3.61 on 12/19/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) has experienced a quarterly decline of -13.89% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.85B.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 4.96, with a change in price of -0.54. Similarly, Natura &Co Holding S.A. recorded 937,720 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -11.66%.

NTCO Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Natura &Co Holding S.A.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 1.64%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 1.95%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 6.90% and 12.88% respectively.

NTCO Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The metric has seen a significant loss of -5.54% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -16.19%. Over the past 30 days, the price of NTCO has leaped by -17.54%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -13.71%.