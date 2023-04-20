Match Group Inc. (MTCH) Stock: Uncovering a 52-Week Range and Trading Volume

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Match Group Inc.’s current trading price is -63.08% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 2.30%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $34.33 and $95.13. The company, active in the Communication Services sector, saw a trading volume of around 2.36 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 4.26 million observed over the last three months.

Match Group Inc. (MTCH) has a current stock price of $35.12. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $35.47 after opening at $34.61. The stock’s low for the day was $34.43, and it eventually closed at $35.21.

Match Group Inc.’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $95.13 on 04/20/22, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $34.33 on 04/12/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Match Group Inc. (MTCH) has experienced a quarterly decline of -25.61% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 9.91B and boasts a workforce of 2700 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Match Group Inc.

As of right now, 15 analysts are rating Match Group Inc. as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 42.76, with a change in price of -12.18. Similarly, Match Group Inc. recorded 4,289,594 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -25.75%.

MTCH Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Match Group Inc. over the past 50 days is 5.19%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 11.14%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 15.98% and 17.55%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

MTCH Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The index has shown a price loss of -15.35% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -20.76%. The price of MTCH leaped by -5.69% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 2.15%.