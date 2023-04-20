Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) Stock: A Year of Decreases and Increases

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s current trading price is -29.54% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 18.57%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $18.01 and $30.31. The company, active in the Energy sector, saw a trading volume of around 0.61 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 2.06 million observed over the last three months.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) current stock price is $21.35. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $22.19 after opening at $22.08. The stock’s lowest point was $21.62 before it closed at $22.15.

In terms of market performance, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation had a somewhat inconsistent run in. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $30.31 on 06/08/22, while the lowest value was $18.01 on 07/06/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) has experienced a quarterly decline of -9.28% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.72B and boasts a workforce of 213 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation

As of right now, 10 analysts are rating Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 22.66, with a change in price of -4.35. Similarly, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation recorded 1,777,540 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -16.81%.

How MGY’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MGY stands at 0.25. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.25.

MGY Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation over the last 50 days is at 57.46%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 50.52%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 64.10% and 74.69%, respectively.

MGY Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -8.93%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -7.19%. The price of MGY increased 0.16% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -7.95%.