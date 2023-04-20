Kronos Bio Inc. Inc. (KRON) Price Performance: A Fundamental Analysis Perspective

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -22.22%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -56.40%. The price of KRON decreased -14.58% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -3.08%.

Kronos Bio Inc. (KRON) stock is currently valued at $1.26. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $1.38 after opening at $1.30. The stock briefly dropped to $1.25 before ultimately closing at $1.26.

Kronos Bio Inc. experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $5.91 on 04/21/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $1.22 on 04/20/23.

52-week price history of KRON Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Kronos Bio Inc.’s current trading price is -78.68% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 3.28%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$1.22 and $5.91. The Kronos Bio Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Healthcare, saw a trading volume of around 1.85 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 0.27 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Kronos Bio Inc. (KRON) has experienced a quarterly decline of -42.47% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 72.60M and boasts a workforce of 97 employees.

Kronos Bio Inc.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating Kronos Bio Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.7873, with a change in price of -0.72. Similarly, Kronos Bio Inc. recorded 304,220 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -36.19%.

KRON’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for KRON stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

KRON Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Kronos Bio Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 4.31%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 13.98%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 14.03% and 18.34%, respectively.