Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows in the Market

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Joby Aviation Inc.’s current trading price is -43.99% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 27.14%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $3.15 and $7.15 The company’s shares, which are part of the Industrials sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.59 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 2.61 million over the last three months.

The present stock price for Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) is $4.01. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $4.14 after an opening price of $4.00. The stock briefly fell to $3.985 before ending the session at $4.13.

Joby Aviation Inc. experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $7.15 on 08/08/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $3.15 on 12/28/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) has experienced a quarterly rise of 1.39% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.66B and boasts a workforce of 1422 employees.

Joby Aviation Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating Joby Aviation Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 4.01, with a change in price of -0.05. Similarly, Joby Aviation Inc. recorded 2,892,662 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -1.23%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for JOBY stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

JOBY Stock Stochastic Average

Joby Aviation Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 25.56%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 43.09%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 50.68% and 46.70%, respectively.

JOBY Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The index has shown a price gain of 19.55% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -7.72%. The price of JOBY fallen by 0.88% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -1.11%.