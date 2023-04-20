Inter & Co Inc. (INTR) Stock: The Story of a 52-Week Stock Range

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Inter & Co Inc.’s current trading price is -64.58% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 19.71%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $1.37 and $4.63 The company’s shares, which are part of the Financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.86 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.41 million over the last three months.

At present, Inter & Co Inc. (INTR) has a stock price of $1.64. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $1.74 after an opening price of $1.74. The day’s lowest price was $1.625, and it closed at $1.77.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Inter & Co Inc. (INTR) has experienced a quarterly decline of -32.51% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 676.58M and boasts a workforce of 3898 employees.

Inter & Co Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 8 analysts are rating Inter & Co Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.0632, with a change in price of -0.69. Similarly, Inter & Co Inc. recorded 433,068 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -29.46%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for INTR stands at 0.03. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.03.

INTR Stock Stochastic Average

Inter & Co Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 26.21%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 43.20%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 57.60% and 68.98%, respectively.

INTR Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -30.80%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -45.70%. Over the last 30 days, the price of INTR has fallen by 11.56%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -15.03%.