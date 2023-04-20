Insight Enterprises Inc. (NSIT) Stock: Uncovering 52-Week Market Trends

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Insight Enterprises Inc.’s current trading price is -12.29% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 56.64%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $81.11 and $144.84. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Technology reached around 2.04 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.29 million over the last three months.

The current stock price for Insight Enterprises Inc. (NSIT) is $127.04. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $134.31 after opening at $134.31. It dipped to a low of $124.235 before ultimately closing at $139.04.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Insight Enterprises Inc.’s stock has seen a smooth market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $144.84 on 04/05/23, and the lowest price during that time was $81.11, recorded on 09/27/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Insight Enterprises Inc. (NSIT) has experienced a quarterly rise of 14.40% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.21B and boasts a workforce of 13448 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 119.90, with a change in price of +23.51. Similarly, Insight Enterprises Inc. recorded 280,668 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +22.71%.

How NSIT’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for NSIT stands at 0.39. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.18.

NSIT Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Insight Enterprises Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 46.90%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 13.61%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 26.18% and 27.39%, respectively.

NSIT Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The metric has seen a significant gain of 26.70% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 47.14%. Over the past 30 days, the price of NSIT has leaped by -8.41%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -7.38%.