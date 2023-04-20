InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows in the Market

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. InflaRx N.V.’s current trading price is -36.41% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 493.92%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $0.78 and $7.25. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.91 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 2.37 million over the last 3 months.

The stock of InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) is currently priced at $4.61. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $4.71 after opening at $4.25. The day’s lowest price was $4.21 before the stock closed at $4.24.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

InflaRx N.V. experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $7.25 on 04/05/23, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $0.78 on 06/24/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 88.93% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 207.50M and boasts a workforce of 48 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.53, with a change in price of +2.26. Similarly, InflaRx N.V. recorded 1,525,973 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +96.17%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for IFRX stands at 0.02. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.01.

IFRX Stock Stochastic Average

Today, InflaRx N.V.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 53.52%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 52.17%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 48.61% and 48.05% respectively.

IFRX Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The metric has seen a significant gain of 48.71% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 86.64%. Over the past 30 days, the price of IFRX has fallen by 176.35%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 12.44%.