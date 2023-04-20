Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated Inc. (HR) Price Performance: A Technical Analysis Perspective

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 1.92%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -0.36%. The price of HR fallen by 4.69% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.15%.

The stock price for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) currently stands at $19.64. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $19.76 after starting at $19.40. The stock’s lowest price was $19.295 before closing at $19.76.

In terms of market performance, Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $26.95 on 04/21/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $18.00 on 03/24/23.

52-week price history of HR Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated’s current trading price is -27.12% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 9.11%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$18.00 and $26.95. The Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated’s shares, which operate in the Real Estate, saw a trading volume of around 0.77 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 2.82 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) has experienced a quarterly decline of -6.03% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 7.60B and boasts a workforce of 583 employees.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 19.90, with a change in price of +0.01. Similarly, Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated recorded 2,792,241 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +0.08%.

HR’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HR stands at 0.72. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.72.

HR Stock Stochastic Average

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 50.71%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 70.07%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 71.66% and 71.17%, respectively.