HCA Healthcare Inc.: Navigating Market Fluctuations with a 75.71B Market Cap

HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) current stock price is $272.99. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $273.27 after opening at $270.65. The stock’s lowest point was $269.19 before it closed at $271.45.

The market performance of HCA Healthcare Inc. has been somewhat stable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $279.02 on 04/21/22, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $164.47, recorded on 07/14/22.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

52-week price history of HCA Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. HCA Healthcare Inc.’s current trading price is -2.16% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 65.98%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $164.47 and $279.02. The Healthcare sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 2.11 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 1.25 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) has experienced a quarterly rise of 6.32% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 75.71B and boasts a workforce of 207000 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For HCA Healthcare Inc.

As of right now, 17 analysts are rating HCA Healthcare Inc. as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 252.21, with a change in price of +38.25. Similarly, HCA Healthcare Inc. recorded 1,199,700 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +16.29%.

HCA Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of HCA Healthcare Inc. over the last 50 days is at 92.56%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 89.68%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 85.23% and 86.61%, respectively.

HCA Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 13.76%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 32.32%. The price of HCA increased 6.45% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.22%.