GreenLight Biosciences Holdings Inc. (GRNA) Price Performance: The Role of Volume and Liquidity

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The metric has seen a significant loss of -68.72% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -82.00%. Over the past 30 days, the price of GRNA has leaped by -10.93%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -17.21%.

The stock of GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (GRNA) is currently priced at $0.37. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $0.431 after opening at $0.422. The day’s lowest price was $0.355 before the stock closed at $0.43.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $9.93 on 04/22/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $0.32 on 03/15/23.

52-week price history of GRNA Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. GreenLight Biosciences Holdings’s current trading price is -96.28% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 16.44%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$0.32 and $9.93. The GreenLight Biosciences Holdings’s shares, which operate in the Healthcare, saw a trading volume of around 0.56 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 0.35 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (GRNA) has experienced a quarterly decline of -68.98% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 56.57M and boasts a workforce of 262 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.8463, with a change in price of -0.83. Similarly, GreenLight Biosciences Holdings recorded 378,968 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -69.24%.

GRNA’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GRNA stands at 0.57. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.30.

GRNA Stock Stochastic Average

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 6.49%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 6.27%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 18.49% and 28.42%, respectively.