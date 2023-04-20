Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.’s Shares Reel: -13.85% Quarterly Revenue Decline Amid 542.26M Market Cap

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) currently has a stock price of $2.55. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $2.68 after opening at $2.65. The lowest recorded price for the day was $2.55 before it closed at $2.74.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $7.41 on 04/21/22, while the lowest price during the same period was $2.00 on 03/02/23.

52-week price history of GOL Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.’s current trading price is -65.57% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 27.82%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $2.00 and $7.41. Shares of the company, which operates in the Industrials sector, recorded a trading volume of around 0.95 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 1.68 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) has experienced a quarterly decline of -13.85% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 542.26M and boasts a workforce of 14048 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.73, with a change in price of -0.57. Similarly, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. recorded 1,544,136 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -18.27%.

GOL Stock Stochastic Average

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 42.86%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 43.70%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 64.01% and 74.02%, respectively.

GOL Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -4.49%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -29.36%. Over the last 30 days, the price of GOL has leaped by -4.85%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -10.21%.