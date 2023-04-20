Home  »  Stock   »  GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) Stock: Uncovering 52-We...

GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) Stock: Uncovering 52-Week Market Trends

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. GDS Holdings Limited’s current trading price is -53.10% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 100.42%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $8.41 and $35.93. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.78 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 1.08 million over the last 3 months.

The stock price for GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) currently stands at $16.85. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $17.07 after starting at $16.81. The stock’s lowest price was $16.72 before closing at $17.66.

GDS Holdings Limited experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $35.93 on 06/08/22 and the lowest value was $8.41 on 10/31/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) has experienced a quarterly decline of -24.20% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.32B and boasts a workforce of 2185 employees.

GDS Holdings Limited: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 14 analysts are rating GDS Holdings Limited as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 19.91, with a change in price of +4.92. Similarly, GDS Holdings Limited recorded 1,344,879 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +41.24%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GDS stands at 1.86. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.60.

GDS Stock Stochastic Average

Today, GDS Holdings Limited’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 13.53%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 12.28%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 24.47% and 25.97% respectively.

GDS Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -18.28%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 9.34%. The price of GDS fallen by 4.79% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.37%.

