FUSN’s Stock Journey: What Investors Need to Know About Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Performance

The stock price for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FUSN) currently stands at $3.81. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $4.50 after starting at $4.05. The stock’s lowest price was $3.80 before closing at $4.10.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $6.21 on 04/27/22 and a low of $1.98 for the same time frame on 11/07/22.

52-week price history of FUSN Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current trading price is -38.65% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 92.42%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $1.98 and $6.21. In the Healthcare sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 0.81 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.38 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FUSN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -0.52% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 240.79M and boasts a workforce of 102 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.59, with a change in price of +1.64. Similarly, Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. recorded 260,626 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +75.58%.

Examining FUSN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for FUSN stands at 0.21. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.21.

FUSN Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 27.69%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 17.53%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 40.55% and 45.82%, respectively.

FUSN Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 20.95%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 60.76%. The price of FUSN leaped by -4.75% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -8.63%.