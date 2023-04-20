Frontline plc (FRO) Stock: A Year of Declines and Increases

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Frontline plc’s current trading price is -13.67% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 122.59%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $7.48 and $19.29. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Energy reached around 2.12 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 3.05 million over the last three months.

Frontline plc (FRO) currently has a stock price of $16.65. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $16.86 after opening at $16.79. The lowest recorded price for the day was $16.32 before it closed at $17.08.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock market performance of Frontline plc has been very steady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $19.29 on 03/01/23, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $7.48, recorded on 05/12/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Frontline plc (FRO) has experienced a quarterly rise of 22.52% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.62B and boasts a workforce of 79 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Frontline plc

As of right now, 8 analysts are rating Frontline plc as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 15.05, with a change in price of +2.47. Similarly, Frontline plc recorded 4,214,391 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +17.42%.

How FRO’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for FRO stands at 1.05. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.93.

FRO Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Frontline plc over the last 50 days is presently at 42.57%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 63.37%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 68.23% and 58.58%, respectively.

FRO Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 37.15%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 33.31%. Over the last 30 days, the price of FRO has fallen by 0.06%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 9.90%.