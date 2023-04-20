Freshpet Inc. Inc. (FRPT) Price Performance: The Impact of Insider Trading and Institutional Holdings

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 18.08%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 12.39%. The price of FRPT fallen by 5.52% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.53%.

Currently, the stock price of Freshpet Inc. (FRPT) is $62.31. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $65.30 after opening at $65.26. The stock touched a low of $62.24 before closing at $65.24.

In terms of market performance, Freshpet Inc. had a somewhat inconsistent run in. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $118.77 on 04/20/22, while the lowest value was $36.02 on 09/08/22.

52-week price history of FRPT Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Freshpet Inc.’s current trading price is -47.54% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 72.99%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $36.02 and $118.77. The shares of the Consumer Defensive sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 0.56 million for the day, which was comparatively lower than the average daily volume of 0.85 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Freshpet Inc. (FRPT) has experienced a quarterly decline of -0.32% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.04B and boasts a workforce of 1011 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Freshpet Inc.

As of right now, 13 analysts are rating Freshpet Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 60.89, with a change in price of -1.38. Similarly, Freshpet Inc. recorded 747,331 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -2.17%.

FRPT’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for FRPT stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

FRPT Stock Stochastic Average

Freshpet Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 73.15%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 37.66%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 58.95% and 68.92%, respectively.