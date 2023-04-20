Expedia Group Inc.’s Banking’s 100-Day Moving Average at 100.42: Will the Stock Break Through?

The present stock price for Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) is $95.33. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $96.135 after an opening price of $94.90. The stock briefly fell to $94.45 before ending the session at $95.54.

The market performance of Expedia Group Inc.’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $196.78 on 04/21/22, while the lowest value for the same duration was $82.39 on 12/22/22.

52-week price history of EXPE Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Expedia Group Inc.’s current trading price is -51.56% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 15.71%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $82.39 to $196.78. In the Consumer Cyclical sector, the Expedia Group Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 2.74 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.2.62 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) has experienced a quarterly decline of -8.22% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 14.45B and boasts a workforce of 16500 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 100.42, with a change in price of -4.95. Similarly, Expedia Group Inc. recorded 2,520,960 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -4.94%.

Examining EXPE’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for EXPE stands at 2.73. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.73.

EXPE Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Expedia Group Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 19.17%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 74.88%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 67.04% and 52.28% respectively.

EXPE Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The index has shown a price gain of 8.82% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 0.05%. The price of EXPE fallen by 0.81% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 6.70%.