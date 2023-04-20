Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) Stock: 52-Week Performance Showcases Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Exact Sciences Corporation’s current trading price is -4.86% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 134.64%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $29.27 and $72.18. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.19 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 2.06 million over the last 3 months.

The present stock price for Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) is $68.68. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $68.77 after an opening price of $64.52. The stock briefly fell to $63.95 before ending the session at $65.40.

Exact Sciences Corporation experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $72.18 on 02/02/23 and the lowest value was $29.27 on 10/13/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 1.12% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 12.28B and boasts a workforce of 6300 employees.

Exact Sciences Corporation: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 13 analysts are rating Exact Sciences Corporation as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 60.01, with a change in price of +26.45. Similarly, Exact Sciences Corporation recorded 2,349,222 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +62.63%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for EXAS stands at 0.74. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.74.

EXAS Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Exact Sciences Corporation over the last 50 days is 90.02%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 98.33%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 64.27% and 61.27%, respectively.

EXAS Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price gain of 38.72% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 102.66%. The price of EXAS fallen by 8.26% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 5.81%.