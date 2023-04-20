ETSY’s Financial Health: Exploring Etsy Inc.’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio of 1.79

Etsy Inc. (ETSY) currently has a stock price of $102.38. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $103.4999 after opening at $100.62. The lowest recorded price for the day was $100.50 before it closed at $102.17.

Etsy Inc.’s stock market performance has been somewhat irregular. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $149.91 on 02/03/23, with the lowest value being $67.01 on 06/16/22.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

52-week price history of ETSY Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Etsy Inc.’s current trading price is -31.71% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 52.78%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $67.01 and $149.91. The Consumer Cyclical sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 2.38 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 3.19 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Etsy Inc. (ETSY) has experienced a quarterly decline of -22.11% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 12.54B and boasts a workforce of 2790 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Etsy Inc.

As of right now, 11 analysts are rating Etsy Inc. as a BUY, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 12 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 122.62, with a change in price of -16.91. Similarly, Etsy Inc. recorded 3,019,700 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -14.18%.

ETSY Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Etsy Inc. over the past 50 days is 6.75%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 17.74%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 18.80% and 18.03%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

ETSY Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -14.53%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 4.34%. Over the last 30 days, the price of ETSY has leaped by -5.52%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.22%.