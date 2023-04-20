ENB: Riding the Market Waves of Growth and Decline in 2023

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 0.90%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 5.65%. Over the last 30 days, the price of ENB has fallen by 6.39%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.47%.

At present, Enbridge Inc. (ENB) has a stock price of $39.45. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $39.91 after an opening price of $39.75. The day’s lowest price was $39.66, and it closed at $39.76.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Enbridge Inc. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $47.67 on 06/08/22 and the lowest value was $35.02 on 10/13/22.

52-week price history of ENB Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Enbridge Inc.’s current trading price is -17.24% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 12.65%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$35.02 and $47.67. The Enbridge Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Energy, saw a trading volume of around 0.54 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 3.64 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Enbridge Inc. (ENB) has experienced a quarterly decline of -4.66% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 79.93B and boasts a workforce of 11100 employees.

Enbridge Inc.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 9 analysts are rating Enbridge Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 13 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 39.36, with a change in price of -1.92. Similarly, Enbridge Inc. recorded 3,529,787 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -4.63%.

ENB’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ENB stands at 1.53. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.37.

ENB Stock Stochastic Average

Enbridge Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 72.67%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 83.94%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 88.84% and 92.37%, respectively.