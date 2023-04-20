Eli Lilly and Company Inc. (LLY) Price Performance Over the Years: A Comparative Study

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 1.27%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 11.33%. The price of LLY fallen by 11.05% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.38%.

Currently, the stock price of Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) is $370.47. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $371.28 after opening at $370.55. The stock touched a low of $367.35 before closing at $369.91.

Eli Lilly and Company’s stock has had a calm market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $384.44 on 01/24/23, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $276.83 on 04/25/22.

52-week price history of LLY Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Eli Lilly and Company’s current trading price is -3.63% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 33.83%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $276.83 and $384.44. The Healthcare sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 2.17 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 3.26 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) has experienced a quarterly rise of 5.24% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 353.21B and boasts a workforce of 39000 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company

As of right now, 14 analysts are rating Eli Lilly and Company as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 348.15, with a change in price of +9.59. Similarly, Eli Lilly and Company recorded 2,952,414 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +2.66%.

LLY’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for LLY stands at 1.52. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.38.

LLY Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Eli Lilly and Company over the past 50 days is 91.30%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 88.99%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 89.82% and 92.86%, respectively, over the past 20 days.